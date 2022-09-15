New Zealand republic debate complicated by Māori treaty
By NICK PERRY
Associated Press
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — The death of Queen Elizabeth II last week has reignited debate in New Zealand about whether it should continue recognizing Britain’s monarch as its symbolic head of state or take the final step toward independence by becoming a republic. But there remains a significant complicating factor. While Indigenous people in many of the 14 nations outside of Britain that recognize the monarchy want to ditch it because they see it as a symbol of colonial repression, views are more mixed among Indigenous New Zealanders. Some Māori leaders favor sticking with the monarchy, at least for now.