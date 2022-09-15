Myanmar court sentences journalist to 3 years in prison

BANGKOK (AP) — A court in military-ruled Myanmar has sentenced a freelance journalist associated with the international broadcaster BBC to three years in prison with labor after she was found guilty of incitement. Htet Htet Khine, who presented a program for BBC Media Action, still faces an additional charge of unlawful association under which she could receive another three years in prison. She was arrested in August last year. Since seizing power in February 2021 by ousting an elected government, the military government has cracked down heavily on media freedom, forcing at least 11 media outlets to shut down and arresting about 142 journalists, 57 of whom remain detained awaiting charges or trial.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.