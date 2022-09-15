Mexico arrests 3 soldiers for ties to missing students case

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Three members of Mexico’s army have been arrested for alleged connection to the disappearance of 43 students in southern Mexico in 2014. Assistant Public Safety Secretary Ricardo Mejia said Thursday that among those arrested was the commander of the army base in Iguala, Guerrero in September 2014, when the students from a radical teacher’s college were abducted. Mejía said a fourth arrest was expected soon. Mejía did not give names of those arrested, but the commander of the Iguala base at that time was Col. José Rodríguez Pérez. Last month, a government truth commission re-investigating the case issued a report that named Rodríguez as being allegedly responsible for the disappearance of six of the students.

