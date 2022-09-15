Man charged in jogger death pleads not guilty in other case

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee man has pleaded not guilty to raping a woman about a year before he was charged with kidnapping a kindergarten teacher during a pre-dawn run and killing her. A lawyer representing Cleotha Henderson entered the plea in a Memphis courtroom Thursday on charges of aggravated rape, especially aggravated kidnapping and unlawful carrying of a weapon. Henderson told a judge that he could not afford bond in the case and the judge said he will remain in jail. Henderson’s lawyer declined comment. Henderson was charged earlier this month with abducting and killing Eliza Fletcher, who disappeared while on an early-morning run near the University of Memphis.

