Judge continues to bar anti-abortion activists from clinic

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A federal judge has ruled that a group of anti-abortion activists will continue to be banned from interfering with patients and providers at a reproductive health clinic outside Nashville. According to court documents, protesters in July attempted to enter the clinic operated by the nonprofit carafem organization twice during a national conference of Operation Save America — formerly Operation Rescue. Shortly after the interaction, the clinic filed and was granted a temporary restraining order against the group. U.S. District Judge William Campbell on Wednesday granted the clinic a preliminary injunction that would block the group from entering the property.

