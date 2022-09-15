Inuits plead for priest’s return to Canada over abuse claims
By NICOLAS VAUX-MONTAGNY
Associated Press
LYON, France (AP) — A priest accused of sexually abusing Inuit children when he missioned in their Canadian Arctic community has told alleged victims and relatives who traveled to France to confront him that he won’t go back to Canada to be questioned. The 10-member Inuit delegation met this week with the Rev. Joannes Rivoire. They hoped to persuade the 92-year-old to return with them to Canada, where they want him to face justice. But delegation members said Thursday at a news conference in France that he refused and denied wrongdoing. The daughter of one of the priest’s late alleged victims described the meeting as like coming face-to-face with “the monster.”