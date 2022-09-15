Gunmen kill 3 soldiers in southern Philippine attack

ZAMBOANGA, Philippines (AP) — Gunmen have killed three soldiers in the southern Philippines in violence that coincided with the president’s visit to the region to vow support for a 2014 peace deal with Muslim rebels. There was no indication the midday attack on the soldiers by outlaws in the island province of Basilan was connected to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s attendance at a ceremony in another southern province. But the killings underscored the complex security issues the newly elected leader faces. Marcos Jr., who took office in June, spoke in Cotabato city and pledged continuing support to former Muslim rebel leaders who are now helping govern an autonomous Muslim region under the 2014 peace pact.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.