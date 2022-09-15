Germany urges firms to make tax-free payments to employees

BERLIN (AP) — The German government is urging companies to make a one-off payment to their employees of up to 3,000 euros (dollars) as a way of addressing the impact of rising prices while preventing a spiral of inflation in Europe’s biggest economy.Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Thursday that the government would waive the usual salary-related taxes “if this means that employees can get through the crisis better with such a payment.” Speaking after a meeting with top employers and labor union representatives at his Berlin office, Scholz said the disbursements would be voluntary “but I am sure that employees will be happy to receive a tax- and duty-free payment in addition to the agreed wage.”

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.