Germans poke fun at far-right party’s phallic candies

BERLIN (AP) — A far-right party in Germany is being mocked online for planning to offer voters soft candies that bear a striking resemblance to a dildo. Alternative for Germany ordered the red gummy sweets in the shape of its party logo — a swoosh-like arrow — to hand out during the campaign for an Oct. 9 regional election in Lower Saxony state. A picture of the candies tweeted by a reporter for German weekly Der Spiegel drew tens of thousands of likes and numerous mirthful comments. The party’s regional chairman dismissed what he called the “media’s excitement” over the issue. He told German news agency dpa Thursday that “everybody sees what they want to see.”

