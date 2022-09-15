George Floyd biography among National Book Award nominees

NEW YORK (AP) — A biography of the late George Floyd and poetry by Pulitzer Prize winner Sharon Olds were among the works included Thursday on long lists for the National Book Awards. The National Book Foundation, which presents the awards, has previously announced long lists for young people’s literature and books in translation and will announce fiction nominees Friday. The lists will be narrowed to five on Oct. 4, and winners will be announced Nov. 16. Nominees also include Jay Hopler’s “Still Life,” a poetry collection about his diagnosis for terminal cancer published shortly before he died in June.

