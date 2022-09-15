China slams US Senate bill supporting Taiwan’s defense

BANGKOK (AP) — China’s Foreign Ministry is accusing the United States of violating its commitment to the “One China” principle and interfering in internal Chinese affairs. The U.S. Senate Foreign Relations committee approved a new bill that could significantly increase American defense support for the island of Taiwan. A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson told reporters Thursday that Beijing had “lodged serious complaints” with Washington over the legislation. The bill still needs U.S. House and President Joe Biden’s approval to become law. The Taiwan Policy Act of 2022 would provide billions of dollars in defense funding to “support the security of Taiwan and its right of self determination.”

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.