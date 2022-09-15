Canada police say deceased suspect was looking to kill a cop

TORONTO (AP) — Canadian police say a man behind a series of fatal shootings in the Greater Toronto Area this week was likely looking to target a police officer as they asked for the public’s help in learning more about the gunman who killed a traffic officer and one other person. Toronto police Const. Andrew Hong was killed while at a coffee shop in Mississauga, Ontario, on Monday before the same suspect killed an auto shop owner in Milton, Ontario, later that day. Another man injured in the Milton shooting is not expected to survive, police said. The gunman died shortly after the shootings in a confrontation with police in Hamilton. The suspect was at the Tim Hortons where Hong was killed for a little over two hours before the shooting took place.

