Booker T. Jones performs at Stax, ahead of milestone

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A performance by master keyboardist Booker T. Jones highlighted an announcement by the Stax Museum of American Soul Music of a year-long celebration of the museum’s 20th anniversary next year in Memphis, Tennessee. Jones’ performance Wednesday followed a video spotlighting events scheduled throughout 2023, including free field trips for students, a concert series featuring national acts, and a mobile “pop-up” vehicle that will take Stax music and more to locations like Austin’s SXSW, Nashville’s Americana Fest and New Orleans’ Essence Festival. The old Stax recording studio was where Otis Redding, Booker T. and the MGs, Isaac Hayes, the Staple Singers, Carla Thomas, and others created some of American popular music’s most memorable songs.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.