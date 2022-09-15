2 busloads of migrants dropped off near VP Harris’ residence

WASHINGTON (AP) — Two buses of migrants from the U.S.-Mexico border were dropped off near Vice President Kamala Harris’ home in residential Washington on Thursday. It’s part of a bitter political battle over the Biden administration’s immigration policies. The men and women stood outside the U.S. Naval Observatory, clutching clear plastic bags of their belongings brought with them over the border, before moving to a nearby church. Republicans say Biden’s policies encourage migrants to vanish into the U.S. Democrats say the Trump-era policy of forcing migrants to wait out their asylum cases in Mexico was inhumane.

