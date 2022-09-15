12 die in collapsed houses following heavy rains in India

LUCKNOW, India (AP) — Heavy rains have triggered house collapses in a northern Indian state, killing at least 12 people. The downpour is also causing power outages, traffic and flooding of homes. Schools are closed for the day in Lucknow, the Uttar Pradesh state capital, where the meteorological office recorded 1.4 inches of rain in the past 24 hours. The state’s deputy chief minister said the roof and a wall of a dilapidated house collapsed early Friday in the state capital where laborers were sleeping, killing nine and hospitalizing three. Three more people were killed in a separate house collapse about 25 miles away in another town. Monsoon rains in South Asia typically run from June to October.

