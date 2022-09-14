Woman arrested in S. Korea after bodies found in New Zealand

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Authorities say a woman has been arrested in South Korea on two murder charges from New Zealand, where the bodies of two long-dead children were found in abandoned suitcases. Authorities didn’t immediately say if the 42-year-old suspect was the victims’ mother. New Zealand police earlier told their South Korean counterparts that the mother might be in South Korea. South Korean police said they detained the woman after New Zealand requested her extradition. A court will now review whether she should be extradited. The bodies were discovered last month after a New Zealand family bought abandoned goods from a storage unit. Police said the children were between 5 and 10 years old and the suitcases had been in storage at least three or four years.

By NICK PERRY and KIM TONG-HYUNG Associated Press

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.