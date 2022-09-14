With its queen gone, Britain ponders how to discuss death

Because she reigned and lived for so long, Queen Elizabeth II’s death was a reminder that mortality and the march of time are inexorable. British bereavement experts hope her death might spur a national conversation about the sometimes awkward relationship that Britons have with dying. The 10 days of national mourning are also giving dying and loss starring roles. Bereavement experts say the communal grieving is an important opportunity for Britons to take stock, to adjust to their loss, and to process their emotions and the anxiety that enormous change sometimes brings.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.