Walking a city from top to bottom offers a moveable feast

NEW YORK (AP) — Walk and sit. Walk and sit. Covering the length of a city by foot gives you a feel for its character and neighborhoods that you can’t get by driving through. AP’s Colleen Newvine and her husband are fans of what they call super walks. They’ve walked the length of Brooklyn and Manhattan. They did a 12-mile route through Chicago. They’ll stop in one place for a glass of wine and another for a snack and turn the walk into a moveable feast. Newvine likes the mix of adventure and talking with locals. Her best advice? If you’re not used to long-distance walking, wear extra-comfortable shoes and carry only the essentials. That might include bandages.

