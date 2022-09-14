Tropical depression 7 forms, may become a tropical storm

MIAMI (AP) — A tropical depression formed in the Atlantic Ocean on Wednesday morning and forecasters at the National Hurricane Center in Miami say it could strengthen to a tropical storm. Tropical Depression Seven was centered about 800 miles east of the Leeward Islands, and tropical storm watches could be issued later Wednesday. Forecasters say those in the Leeward Islands, the Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico should monitor the system’s progress. At 11 a.m. EDT, the depression had maximum sustained winds of about 35 mph.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.