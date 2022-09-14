Texas man gets life in prison without parole for killing cop

DALLAS (AP) — A man has drawn an automatic sentence of life in prison without parole after a jury convicted him of capital murder in the shooting death of a Dallas-area police officer. The Dallas County jury deliberated a little over an hour Wednesday before finding Jaime Jaramillo guilty in the shooting death last Dec. 3 of Officer Richard Houston. A police affidavit said Houston was shot while answering a domestic disturbance report involving Jaramillo in a Mesquite supermarket parking lot. When Houston went to talk to Jaramillo, authorities say, Jaramillo shot Houston and then himself. Jaramillo was hospitalized for a week but recovered from his wound.

