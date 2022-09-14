Right-wing bloc wins narrow majority in Swedish parliament

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A right-wing bloc that includes a nationalist anti-immigration party has won a narrow majority in Sweden’s parliament. It’s a major political shift in the Scandinavian country that had a decades-long history of welcoming refugees, but is grappling with a crime wave linked with immigration. Center-left Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson conceded defeat with 99.9% of the vote from the weekend elections counted Wednesday. She said she would step down Thursday. Populist Sweden Democrats leader Jimmie Akesson declared victory for the four-party bloc. He said his party would be “a constructive and driving force” in the work of rebuilding safety in Sweden. He said it was “time to put Sweden first.”

By JAN M. OLSEN and VANESSA GERA Associated Press

