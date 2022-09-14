Pakistani premier promises compensation for flood victims

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s prime minister says his government will ensure people are compensated for homes lost to the country’s worst-ever floods, which have killed 1,481 people since mid-June. Winter is just weeks away, and half a million people are currently living in camps after being forced form their homes but the deluge. The government’s priority has been the delivery of food, tents and cash to the victims. But premier Shahbaz Sharif Wednesday said in televised comments that people who lost homes and crops will get compensation. The floods have affected 33 million people, damaged 1.7 million homes, and destroyed 70% of wheat, cotton and other crops in Pakistan.

