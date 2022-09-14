Pakistan, Taliban say border crossfire caused casualties

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Afghan and Pakistani authorities are blaming each other for an overnight clash at the border that’s caused casualties on both sides. The Taliban in a statement Wednesday said Afghan authorities tried to stop Pakistani forces from building a checkpoint close to the border. The Taliban said the Pakistanis opened fire, causing casualties in eastern Paktia province’s Dand-e Patan district. Pakistan’s military said in a statement that three soldiers were killed in the country’s northwest by militant fire from across the Afghan border Tuesday night. The attack hit a border security post in Kurram, a district in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.