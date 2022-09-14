Michigan State U. leader on hot seat; retirement urged

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The president of Michigan State University is acknowledging a “moment of uncertainty” on campus amid tension with the school’s governing board and some calls for his departure. Samuel Stanley Jr. has been MSU president since 2019. was hired in the wake of the Larry Nassar sexual assault scandal. Stanley defended his administration’s handling of the resignation of the business school dean during an address to the Faculty Senate. Stanley did not directly address his own job. Trustee Rema Vassar says Stanley should retire, though he has two years remaining on his contract. Board chairwoman Dianne Byrum has publicly defended Stanley, saying some trustees “have sought to undermine” him.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.