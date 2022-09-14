Man gets life plus 300 years in prison for making child porn

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — A West Texas man has been sentenced to life plus 300 years in federal prison after he pleaded guilty to aggravated sexual assault of a child and 10 counts of producing child pornography, including filming himself sexually assaulting children. Prosecutors say Johnny George Gonzalez admitted to filming himself sexually abusing at least six children, ages 4 to 10, beginning in 2014. He then shared the material on the internet. The 35-year-old El Paso, Texas, man also admitted to secretly making suggestive videos of children at stores across El Paso. Canadian authorities detected his activities last summer and alerted the FBI.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.