Man gets life plus 300 years in prison for making child porn
EL PASO, Texas (AP) — A West Texas man has been sentenced to life plus 300 years in federal prison after he pleaded guilty to aggravated sexual assault of a child and 10 counts of producing child pornography, including filming himself sexually assaulting children. Prosecutors say Johnny George Gonzalez admitted to filming himself sexually abusing at least six children, ages 4 to 10, beginning in 2014. He then shared the material on the internet. The 35-year-old El Paso, Texas, man also admitted to secretly making suggestive videos of children at stores across El Paso. Canadian authorities detected his activities last summer and alerted the FBI.