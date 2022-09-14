Greece’s Irene Papas, who earned Hollywood fame, dies at 93

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek actress and recording artist Irene Papas has died at age 93. Papas was renowned for her dramatic performances and austere beauty that earned her prominent roles for over six decades. She became known internationally following performances in “The Guns of Navarone” in 1961 and “Zorba the Greek” in 1964, acting alongside Hollywood stars Gregory Peck and Anthony Quinn. In all, she starred in more than 50 movies. Papas was also known for her appearance in ancient Greek tragedies. Greek Culture Minister Lina Mendoni described her as the “the personification of Greek beauty.”

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.