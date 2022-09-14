‘Disgusted and angry’: WVa clinic ends abortions post ban
By LEAH WILLINGHAM
Associated Press
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia’s only abortion clinic ended abortion services and staff called dozens of patients to cancel appointments after state lawmakers passed a ban on the procedure at all stages of pregnancy. Women’s Health Center of West Virginia Executive Director Katie Quiñonez said one patient was a 16-year-old girl who cried on the phone and asked clinic staff to explain it to her mom. The abortion ban has yet to be signed by Republican Gov. Jim Justice, but he is expected to do so. The ban offers exceptions for medical emergencies and for victims of rape and incest at eight weeks of pregnancy for adults, and 14 weeks for children. Victims must report their assault to the police.