Children return to school in Seattle after weeklong strike

SEATTLE (AP) — Children are back in school in Seattle following a weeklong teachers strike that delayed the start of classes. Seattle Public Schools and the Seattle Education Association announced Monday night that they had reached a tentative agreement on a new contract, and late Tuesday they announced that the union’s membership had voted to suspend the walkout pending ratification. Striking teachers said their main concern was educational and emotional help for students. Students will have to make up the five days of school they missed.

