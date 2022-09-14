Accusers call suicide of convicted neurologist ‘selfish act’

NEW YORK (AP) — Six women who accused a neurologist of sexaully assaulting them while under his care have returned to court to speak out against him — this time after his death. Authorities say Dr. Ricardo Cruciani killed himself behind bars in August, shortly after his conviction and before victims could give impact statements for a sentencing likely to result in a lengthy prison term. A judge invited the accusers Wednesday to testify at a New York City hearing where they called Cruciani a predator and a coward. Cruciani was convicted in July of multiple counts including predatory sexual assault and rape. He had denied abusing patients while working for several leading pain-management providers during his career.

