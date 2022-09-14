Abortion-rights group leads on fundraising for ballot issue

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — On the defensive for years in Republican-dominated Kentucky, abortion-rights supporters have gained an election-year advantage at a pivotal time. They have opened a big fundraising lead ahead of a statewide vote on whether to eliminate the right to abortion in the state’s constitution. The group Protect Kentucky Access has raised nearly $1.5 million this year in leading the campaign against the proposed constitutional amendment placed on the November ballot. The anti-abortion group leading the push in support of the ballot measure, Yes For Life, reported raising about $350,000 during the same period. The abortion-rights group also has a sizable cash-on-hand advantage.

