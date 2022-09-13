US returns looted ancient Jewish coin to Israel

JERUSALEM (AP) — American authorities have returned a rare, 2,000-year-old Jewish coin to Israel nearly two decades after it had been looted, smuggled and put up for auction in the United States. Israel’s antiquities authority and the Manhattan District Attorney’s office both announced the deal on Tuesday. The quarter shekel, struck in the year 69, is one of just two confirmed to exist. It was minted during the fourth year of the First Jewish Revolt against the Roman Empire. The artifact was handed over to Israeli officials in a ceremony in New York and flown to Israel thereafter.

