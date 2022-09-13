Thai soldier arrested after allegedly killing 2, injuring 1

BANGKOK (AP) — The army said a clerk shot at his co-workers at Thailand’s Army War College, killing two people and wounding another. The alleged assailant fled the scene of Wednesday’s shooting but was arrested outside the Army Training Command compound, which houses the Army War College, in Bangkok. Television footage showed the suspect in his army uniform in police custody. The army did not say which type of firearm was used. It said it would be assisting the police in the investigation.

