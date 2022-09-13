Spanish ex-priest sentenced to 30 years for abusing minors

MADRID (AP) — Spain’s Supreme Court has upheld a 30-year prison sentence a lower court had imposed on a former priest for sexually abusing seven boys he taught at a seminary boarding school. The court found that the abuse took place between 2013 and 2016 at the school in the south-central city of Ciudad Real. The victims were aged around 13 at the time. An association representing victims of abuse by priests when they were minors welcomed Tuesday’s ruling. Sexual abuse of minors by members of church institutions is a deep-rooted problem in traditionally Catholic Spain. Parliament has appointed a working group of experts to investigate such cases.

