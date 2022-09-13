Queen’s death renews interest in UK memorabilia in Hong Kong

HONG KONG (AP) — The death of Queen Elizabeth II has sparked a wave of nostalgia and renewed interest in British memorabilia in Hong Kong, which for 156 years had lived under the British crown until its return to China in 1997. For many, emotions still linger toward British rule of Hong Kong. Its return to China has upended lives amid a political turmoil brought on by waves of pro-democracy protests and Beijing’s clampdown. People have flocked to specialty stores to purchase items like British commemorative coins. One shop owner who specializes in British memorabilia says many in Hong Kong still have lingering sentiments toward the queen and British rule because it was then it became a metropolitan city when East met West.

