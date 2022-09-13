LaQuan Smith displays his fashions on an aircraft carrier
By BEATRICE DUPUY
Associated Press
LaQuan Smith launched his spring collection, am exploration of the female form, on the USS Intrepid aircraft carrier docked on the Hudson River. Smith juxtaposed romantic chiffon ensembles with utilitarian outfits for day and evening wear. He said his collection was inspired by a recent trip to Morocco, combined with his New York sensibilities. “This collection was all about sensuality, female formality and really having a sense of freedom and fluidity,” Smith said. La La Anthony arrived wearing a leopard print bodysuit and actor Julia Fox posed in a fur-trimmed mini skirt at Monday night’s show.