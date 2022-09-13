LaQuan Smith displays his fashions on an aircraft carrier

LaQuan Smith launched his spring collection, am exploration of the female form, on the USS Intrepid aircraft carrier docked on the Hudson River. Smith juxtaposed romantic chiffon ensembles with utilitarian outfits for day and evening wear. He said his collection was inspired by a recent trip to Morocco, combined with his New York sensibilities. “This collection was all about sensuality, female formality and really having a sense of freedom and fluidity,” Smith said. La La Anthony arrived wearing a leopard print bodysuit and actor Julia Fox posed in a fur-trimmed mini skirt at Monday night’s show.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.