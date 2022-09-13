Hugh Jackman eyes the end of the ‘The Music Man’ on Broadway

TORONTO (AP) — On red carpet for his latest film, “The Son” at the Toronto International Film Festival, Hugh Jackman announced that “The Music Man” will end its Broadway run on Jan. 1. Jackman said he had a blast doing the show, saying he didn’t know he would have so much fun. “I love it. I love the cast. I love everything about the show. The audiences have been incredible and I’m going to be sad,” Jackman said. The musical revival was delayed several times due to the pandemic, finally opening in February. It has been a box office juggernaut, regularly exceeding $3 million a week.

