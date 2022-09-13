Skip to Content
Family of Colorado man shot by police wants accountability

By JESSE BEDAYN
Associated Press/Report for America

DENVER (AP) — Family members are asking for accountability in the death of a 21-year-old Colorado man who was shot by police earlier this year after calling 911 for roadside assistance. Christian Glass’s parents believe officers escalated a situation that could have been handled differently, and hope the district attorney will bring criminal charges. They are scheduled to hold a news conference Tuesday in Denver to raise their concerns and release hours of police body camera footage. The Colorado Bureau of Investigation declined to comment.

Associated Press

