Egypt’s president heads to Qatar on 1st visit as rift healed

CAIRO (AP) — Egypt’s president is traveling to Qatar on his first visit to the gas-rich nation amid warming ties after years of frayed relations following the Egyptian military’s overthrow of an Islamist president who was backed by Doha. Tuesday’s trip comes amid a rapid rapprochement between Egypt and Qatar after a yearslong boycott of Doha by four Arab states, including Egypt, ended in 2021. Qatar’s state-run news agency said President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi was to hold talks with Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani. In June, Sheikh Tamim visited Cairo, where he was welcomed at the airport by el-Sissi, in a sign of warming ties.

