Cuomo ethics complaint repeats claims about harassment probe
NEW YORK (AP) — Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has filed an ethics complaint against state Attorney General Letitia James, reiterating his oft-repeated concerns about a sexual harassment investigation that led to his resignation last year. Cuomo questioned the accuracy and credibility of the investigation’s findings, alleging James, a fellow Democrat, used the probe to tarnish him and further her own political interests. James, who briefly ran for governor after Cuomo resigned, “had her own politically motivated and self-interest driven agenda,” Cuomo said. A representative for James said Tuesday that James holds herself to the “highest ethical standard” and “New Yorkers are ready to move forward and close this sordid chapter in our state’s history.”