College evacuated in Boston; 1 reported injured after blast

BOSTON (AP) — A police bomb squad has sealed off part of the campus of Northeastern University in Boston to examine a pair of suspicious packages. There were unconfirmed reports of an explosion and minor injuries to at least one person. Boston police said they were investigating a package that apparently exploded Tuesday evening when it was opened near the university’s Holmes Hall. The academic building is home to Northeastern’s creative writing program. NBC Boston reports that the FBI is assisting the investigation. Meanwhile, the bomb squad is at the scene of a second package near the city’s prestigious Museum of Fine Arts.

