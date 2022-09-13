BRELAND, king of collabs, invents the sound of cross country

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — BRELAND, a 27-year-old Jersey native, has taken over as the king of country collabs in Nashville, building his brand of cross country. His debut full-length album “Cross Country” showcases the melting pot sound, interpolating and sampling older songs and bringing in his background in gospel, R&B and hip hop under an expansive musical umbrella. Since his breakout viral hit, “My Truck,” BRELAND has been releasing a ton of collabs with country artists like Keith Urban, Sam Hunt, Thomas Rhett, Dierks Bentley and more. BRELAND says cross country is a unifying movement to bring together people from different backgrounds.

