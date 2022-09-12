S.Carolina House to meet after divergent Senate abortion ban

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina lawmakers are not yet done debating new abortion restrictions. House Speaker Murrell Smith announced Monday that the lower chamber will meet on Sept. 27. By then it will have been more than two weeks since the Senate sent back a proposal that looked markedly different from the ban passed earlier by the House. The House last month passed a ban at all stages of pregnancy with exceptions for rape and incest, as well as the life of the mother. The Senate last week passed a six-week ban that is slightly more restrictive than a law that’s on hold and is also based on when cardiac activity can be detected in an embryo.

By JAMES POLLARD Associated Press/Report for America

