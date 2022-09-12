Nearly 300 demand South Korea probe their adoptions abroad

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Nearly 300 South Koreans who were adopted to European and American parents as children are demanding South Korea investigate their adoptions, which they suspect were based on falsified documents that laundered their real status or identities as agencies raced to export children. The Denmark-based group representing the adoptees also called for South Korea’s president to prevent agencies from destroying records as they face increasing scrutiny about their practices during a foreign adoption boom that peaked in the 1980s. The latest applications submitted to Seoul’s Truth and Reconciliation Commission describe numerous complaints about lost or distorted biological origins, underscoring a deepening rift between the world’s largest diaspora of adoptees and their birth nation.

