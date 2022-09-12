Michigan Supreme Court chief justice leaving bench this year

DETROIT (AP) — Bridget McCormack, the chief justice of the Michigan Supreme Court, says she will quit by the end of the year. McCormack, who was nominated by the Democratic Party, was reelected to an eight-year term in 2020. She’s been on the court since 2013. McCormack said Monday that she’ll step down between Nov. 22 and the end of the year. Election victories by McCormack and Justice Elizabeth Welch in 2020 put Democrats in the court’s majority for the first time since 2010. McCormack previously worked at University of Michigan law school, helping wrongly convicted people win exonerations. Michigan governors choose new justices when someone resigns. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, a Democrat, called McCormack a “phenomenal public servant.”

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.