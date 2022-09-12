King Charles III proclaimed Papua New Guinea head of state

PORT MORESBY, Papua New Guinea (AP) — The leaders of Papua New Guinea have held a ceremony honoring the late Queen Elizabeth II and proclaim King Charles III as the country’s new head of state. Governor-General Bob Dadae and Prime Minister James Marape were joined by dignitaries at the ceremony outside Parliament in the capital Port Moresby on Tuesday. Papua is one of five countries in Asia and the Pacific where the British monarch is head of state. They also include Australia, New Zealand, the Solomon Islands and Tuvalu. Marape and other leaders will meet Charles on Friday, which coincides with Papua New Guinea’s 47th independence day anniversary.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.