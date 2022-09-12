IS militants kill 6 US-backed fighters in eastern Syria

BEIRUT (AP) — The Islamic State group says it has killed six U.S.-backed Syrian fighters in eastern Syria. The group said in a statement that the killing was retaliation for an ongoing operation inside a sprawling camp housing tens of thousands of its family members. The IS-linked Aamaq news agency released a video showing the shooting of the six members of the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces near the eastern village of Ruwaished Sunday. Despite their defeat in Syria in 2019, the extremists’ sleepers cells have continued to carry out deadly attacks.

