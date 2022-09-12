Indiana court hearing set after abortion ban takes effect

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An Indiana judge won’t hear arguments until next week on a lawsuit seeking to block the state’s abortion ban, leaving that new law set to take effect on Thursday. The special judge overseeing the case issued an order Monday setting a court hearing for Sept. 19, which is four days after the ban’s effective date. Indiana abortion clinic operators argue in the lawsuit that the ban approved by the Republican-dominated Legislature “strips away the fundamental rights of people seeking abortion care” in violation of the Indiana Constitution. Planned Parenthood operates four of Indiana’s seven licensed abortion clinics and has said it plans to keep those sites open for other medical services. Clinic operated by other providers face possible closure.

