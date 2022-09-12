Gov. Kristi Noem’s activity to be limited after back surgery

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem has disclosed that she recently underwent back surgery to treat an injury impacting her spine. The 50-year-old Republican governor says she recently traveled to the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, for the surgery after receiving treatment for several weeks in South Dakota. The surgery treated an acute condition impacting her lumbar spine. She says the recovery from the surgery will limit her activity for several months, including the amount of travel she can do and the time she can spend standing. Noem is in the midst of a reelection campaign and is also considered a potential 2024 White House contender.

