Eastern Michigan University, faculty make deal ending strike

YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP) — Striking Eastern Michigan University faculty members are returning to their classrooms, after their union reached an agreement with the university to end a walkout that started last week. University and union officials announced the tentative contract agreement Sunday night following weekend negotiations, though they didn’t immediately release the contract details. The university said a full class schedule would resume Monday at the Ypsilanti campus, where faculty members started picketing on Wednesday. The union represents more than 500 tenured and tenure-track faculty. The two sides had been split over salary increases and how much faculty members should pay for health care.

