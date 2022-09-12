Charles III and the ‘weight of history’ of Westminster Hall

LONDON (AP) — In his first visit to Britain’s Parliament as monarch, King Charles III spoke of feeling the “weight of history which surrounds us” and referenced his “medieval predecessors” as he pledged to follow in his late mother Queen Elizabeth II’s footsteps and uphold the principles of constitutional monarchy. Charles’s speech to legislators on Monday is the latest historic event to take place in Westminster Hall, a vast 900-year-old building that’s been at the heart of Britain’s history for a millennium. Like his predecessors, Charles reigns but does not rule, and will largely stay out of the political limelight under the principles of Britain’s political system.

